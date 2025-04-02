Florian Wirtz Injury: Working with ball

Wirtz (ankle) was viewed working with the ball and completing drills by himself, according to Phillip Arens of Bild.de.

Wirtz has received some great news this week, with the attacker seeing the training field again to do some individual work and train with the ball. He is trending in the right direction, although he will likely need to train with the group and pass testing to be fit. Saturday's contest giants Heidenheim is probably going to come too soon, with a return against Union Berlin on April 12 more likley.