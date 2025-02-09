Florian Wirtz News: Abbreviated performance

Wirtz recorded one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Wirtz found himself on the Bayer Leverkusen substitute's bench Saturday after a stretch in which he started and played at least 81 minutes in a condensed six match over 19 days stretch. In his 30 minutes on the pitch, the talented attacker created two chances. Overall, Wirtz has scored nine goals and assisted on nine goals over 21 Bundesliga appearances (17 starts).