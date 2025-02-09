Fantasy Soccer
Florian Wirtz headshot

Florian Wirtz News: Abbreviated performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Wirtz recorded one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Wirtz found himself on the Bayer Leverkusen substitute's bench Saturday after a stretch in which he started and played at least 81 minutes in a condensed six match over 19 days stretch. In his 30 minutes on the pitch, the talented attacker created two chances. Overall, Wirtz has scored nine goals and assisted on nine goals over 21 Bundesliga appearances (17 starts).

Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen
