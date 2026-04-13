Florian Wirtz News: Assists for opener
Wirtz assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Fulham.
Wirtz provided one assist for the opening goal during Saturday's win, setting up youngster Rio Ngumoha with a nice ball to open the scoring. The attacking midfielder got off to a slow start with Liverpool, but he's been excellent of late and is continuing to improve. With a more consistent system, Wirtz could be a lethal attacking option moving forward.
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