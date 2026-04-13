Florian Wirtz headshot

Florian Wirtz News: Assists for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Wirtz assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Fulham.

Wirtz provided one assist for the opening goal during Saturday's win, setting up youngster Rio Ngumoha with a nice ball to open the scoring. The attacking midfielder got off to a slow start with Liverpool, but he's been excellent of late and is continuing to improve. With a more consistent system, Wirtz could be a lethal attacking option moving forward.

Florian Wirtz
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Florian Wirtz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Florian Wirtz See More
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
17 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago