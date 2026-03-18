Florian Wirtz headshot

Florian Wirtz News: Assists in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Wirtz assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and eight chances created in Wednesday's 4-0 victory against Galatasaray.

Wirtz added an assist, but perhaps most impressively he had a ridiculous eight chances created to go with it. The numbers haven't been incredible in his first season in England, but the volume is undeniable for Wirtz. As the attack continues to blend together and improve, Wirtz is set to be one of the most prolific playmakers in Europe.

Florian Wirtz
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Florian Wirtz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Florian Wirtz See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
FPL Gameweek 28: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 28: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
21 days ago
Premier League GW27 Betting Tips: North London Derby, Man City vs Newcastle & Forest vs Liverpool Predictions
SOC
Premier League GW27 Betting Tips: North London Derby, Man City vs Newcastle & Forest vs Liverpool Predictions
Rotowire Staff
26 days ago
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
28 days ago