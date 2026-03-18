Florian Wirtz News: Assists in rout
Wirtz assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and eight chances created in Wednesday's 4-0 victory against Galatasaray.
Wirtz added an assist, but perhaps most impressively he had a ridiculous eight chances created to go with it. The numbers haven't been incredible in his first season in England, but the volume is undeniable for Wirtz. As the attack continues to blend together and improve, Wirtz is set to be one of the most prolific playmakers in Europe.
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