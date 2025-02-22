Fantasy Soccer
Florian Wirtz headshot

Florian Wirtz News: Assits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Wirtz had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing six times inaccurately and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Holstein Kiel.

Wirtz set up Amine Adli in the 45th minute assisting the second goal of the match. The assist was the first goal involvement in February for Wirtz as he's combined for seven shots, six chances created and 12 crosses over his last three Bundesliga appearances.

Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
