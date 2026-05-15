Florian Wirtz headshot

Florian Wirtz News: Available off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 10:52am

Wirtz (illness) is on the bench for Friday's game against Aston Villa.

Wirtz was initially listed as doubtful, but the playmaker has been deemed fit enough to make the bench and could see minutes if the Reds need a boost in the final third as the game goes on. Wirtz was on a run of 11 straight starts in all competitions before missing the 1-1 draw against Chelsea over the last weekend, tallying one goal and two assists over that span.

Florian Wirtz
Liverpool
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