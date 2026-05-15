Florian Wirtz News: Available off bench
Wirtz (illness) is on the bench for Friday's game against Aston Villa.
Wirtz was initially listed as doubtful, but the playmaker has been deemed fit enough to make the bench and could see minutes if the Reds need a boost in the final third as the game goes on. Wirtz was on a run of 11 straight starts in all competitions before missing the 1-1 draw against Chelsea over the last weekend, tallying one goal and two assists over that span.
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