Florian Wirtz News: Key attacker for Germany

Wirtz is set to be a starter and key piece of the German young attack at the 2026 World Cup.

Wirtz is making his World Cup debut in 2026 after an ACL injury left him out of the 2022 tournament, set to start alongside Jamal Musiala as an attacking midfielder. After an underwhelming first season with Liverpool, he is looking to rebound at the World Cup, earning six goals and six assists in 44 appearances between UCL and league play. However, with the help of his technical attacking partners and an abundance of playmakers around him, he is likely to see numerous chances at goal contributions during the World Cup. With a weaker group stage to take part in, Wirtz could see a great tournament, although this will heavily depend on how far the team makes it in the competition.