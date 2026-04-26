Florian Wirtz News: Nets late Saturday

Wirtz scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Wirtz scored the dagger goal during the final minutes of Saturday's win, a beautiful volley off the post and in. It's been a difficult first season in England for Wirtz, but his talent has shone through on plenty of occasions, and he still seems poised as one of the best in the league in the coming seasons.