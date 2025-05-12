Florian Wirtz News: Pair of assists

Wirtz assisted twice to go with six shots (two on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 4-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Wirtz and Leverkusen may not have repeated as Bundesliga champions, but the attacking midfielder continued to show why he's one of the brightest prospects in all of Europe. Sunday was not different, as he produced a pair of assists and continued an excellent role on set-pieces, despite the loss.