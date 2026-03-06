Florian Wirtz News: Returns to action in Cup win

Wirtz (back) came off the bench and took two shots (one on goal) during Friday's FA Cup victory over Wolverhampton.

Wirtz regained enough health to see a few minutes after missing three league games due to a back issue. The midfielder should be an option going forward, competing with Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones for the No. 10 spot. Despite some ups and downs throughout the season, Wirtz has scored six goals and provided five assists over 34 appearances (28 starts) across all competitions, and he was a consistent starter prior to the injury.