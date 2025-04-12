Florian Wirtz News: Sees action in second half
Wirtz crossed eight times (one accurate) and created a chance during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Union Berlin.
Wirtz entered the match in the 57th minute making his return following a four match absence due to an ankle injury. The attacker earned the third most crosses and chances created on the time despite his limited minutes and could return to the starting XI next week at St. Pauli.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now