Florinel Coman Injury: Off in first half against Genoa

Coman was subbed off due to injury in the 31st minute of Friday's game versus GEnoa after registering one shot (zero on goal) due to a possible ankle injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Coman was making his first start since moving to Cagliari but had a quiet showing and was unable to finish the first half as he planted his foot awkwardly and tweaked his lower leg. He'll take some tests before next Sunday's away game versus Cagliari. The coach chose Tommaso Augello over Mattia Felice to replace him on the left flank.