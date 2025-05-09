Fantasy Soccer
Florinel Coman headshot

Florinel Coman Injury: Ruled out for Como fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Coman "won't be available Sunday due to Achilles soreness. We hope to have him back for the last two matches," coach Davide Nicola relayed.

Coman has been limited in training throughout the week due to injury and will miss at least one match because of it. He has generally come off the bench, deputizing Zito Luvumbo, in recent weeks, starting just twice since joining in January. Nicolas Viola, Mattia Felici and Gianluca Gaetano will soak up his minutes.

Florinel Coman
Cagliari
