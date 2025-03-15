Fantasy Soccer
Florinel Coman headshot

Florinel Coman Injury: Ruled out for Roma clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Coman "is nursing some Achiles soreness, and we're optimistic he'll be back after the break," coach Davide Nicola announced.

Coman won't be available against Roma on Sunday but appears to have escaped without serious consequences after limping off early in the previous game. Tommaso Augello, Nicolas Viola, Gianluca Gaetano and Leonardo Pavoletti will absorb his minutes and Zito Luvumbo's (thigh) ones depending on the scheme.

Florinel Coman
Cagliari
More Stats & News
