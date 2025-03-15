Florinel Coman Injury: Ruled out for Roma clash

Coman "is nursing some Achiles soreness, and we're optimistic he'll be back after the break," coach Davide Nicola announced.

Coman won't be available against Roma on Sunday but appears to have escaped without serious consequences after limping off early in the previous game. Tommaso Augello, Nicolas Viola, Gianluca Gaetano and Leonardo Pavoletti will absorb his minutes and Zito Luvumbo's (thigh) ones depending on the scheme.