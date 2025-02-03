Florinel Coman News: Moves to Cagliari

Coman has transferred to Cagliari on loan from Al-Gharafa, the side announced.

Coman scored three goals and provided eight assists in 19 matches in the Stars League and in the AF Champions League. He previously spent time in Romania, recording 14 goals and 8 helpers in his best campaign. He'll be an option on the left wing and up front, replacing Gianluca Lapadula, who recently left, and competing with Mattia Felici, Zito Luvumbo (ankle), Nicolas Viola and Gianluca Gaetano.