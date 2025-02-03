Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Florinel Coman headshot

Florinel Coman News: Moves to Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 9:59am

Coman has transferred to Cagliari on loan from Al-Gharafa, the side announced.

Coman scored three goals and provided eight assists in 19 matches in the Stars League and in the AF Champions League. He previously spent time in Romania, recording 14 goals and 8 helpers in his best campaign. He'll be an option on the left wing and up front, replacing Gianluca Lapadula, who recently left, and competing with Mattia Felici, Zito Luvumbo (ankle), Nicolas Viola and Gianluca Gaetano.

Florinel Coman
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now