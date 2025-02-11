Florinel Coman News: Nets one in debut

Coman scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Parma.

In what marked his season debut, Coman fired a shot from outside the box, assisted by Gianluca Gaetano, giving his side a 2-0 lead in the 70th minute of play. Coman entered the match as a substitute for Mattia Felici in the 69th minute and should continue to see opportunities to make an impression.