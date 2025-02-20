Fantasy Soccer
Flynn Downes News: Available for selection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Downes is available for Saturday's clash with Brighton, according to manager Ivan Juric."We had a really good chat, I think he understood the mistakes. Even now, after everything, I know he's a very good player. He is fit."

Downes missed three Premier League matches due to a disagreement with the manager, but is now available once more. The midfielder was a consistent piece of the starting XI before that spat and could compete for starting minutes once more.

