Flynn Downes News: Dropped from squad

Downes was left out of the squad entirely for a 3-1 loss to Liverpool.

Downes has had a rocky start to life with new boss Ivan Juric, he missed five games after falling out of favor with the manager before returning in a 4-0 loss to Chelsea. The midfielder was now left out of the squad again against Liverpool. With William Smallbone (groin) injured, Downes would be in line for the start against Wolves, though it's unclear if Juric will even consider him.