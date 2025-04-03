Flynn Downes News: Set for suspension

Downes is set for a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Downes is heading to he sidelines for the club's next contest, as he picked up his 10th yellow card of the season last time out. This will leave him out against Tottenham on Sunday, with a return set against Aston Villa on April 12. He did start in his last outing, so this will force a change, with Joe Aribo as a likely replacement.