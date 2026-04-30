Fode Ballo-Toure headshot

Fode Ballo-Toure Injury: Back available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 6:58am

Ballo-Toure (undisclosed) is back available after missing the last two matches, according to coach Benoit Tavenot.

Ballo-Toure's return to the squad is a positive development, though his impact on the starting lineup is expected to be limited given that he had already lost his starting role before the injury emerged, having not featured from the first minute since March 8. The wing-back is likely to resume a rotational role upon his return, providing depth on the left side of the defense for the final stretch of the campaign.

Fode Ballo-Toure
Metz
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