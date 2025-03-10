Fode Ballo-Toure Injury: Injured in training, forced off

Ballo-Toure (undisclosed) suffered an injury during pre-match training ahead of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Saint-Etienne. He played 16 minutes before being forced off, the club announced.

Ballo-Toure suffered an injury during pre-match training ahead of Sunday's game against Saint-Etienne. Despite wanting to play, he was forced off in the 16th minute due to the injury. The extent of his injury is unknown, and he will be assessed early this week. If the injury is confirmed to be serious, Yanis Zouaoui is likely to see increased playing time in the upcoming matches.