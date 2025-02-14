Fode Ballo-Toure Injury: Out to face Nice

Ballo-Toure is out for Sunday's match against Nice due to a recovery program, according to FOOT NORMAND.

Ballo-Toure will be sidelined again, missing his second straight match through injury. However, he does appear to be on the mend, as he is currently in his recovery program. That said, he could see a return soon, which could be a huge boost, as he started in his one appearance with the club this season.