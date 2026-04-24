Fode Ballo-Toure headshot

Fode Ballo-Toure Injury: Out vs. Le Havre

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Ballo-Toure (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's game at Le Havre, according to Angelo Salemi of RL Sports.

Toure missed the last game against Paris, and this game will mark a second straight absence for the wing-back. He had been losing his starting role, though, as he hasn't started for Metz since March 8. Ballo-Toure's next chance to play would come against Monaco on Saturday, May 2.

Fode Ballo-Toure
Metz
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