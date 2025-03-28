Fode Ballo-Toure Injury: Still doubtful against Nantes

Ballo-Toure (undisclosed) is still a doubt for Sunday's clash with Nantes, according to Benoit Donckele for Paris Normandie.

Ballo-Toure missed the game against Lyon due to an injury before the international break and remains doubtful to face Nantes on Sunday. This is unfortunate for the team as he had been a regular starter since his arrival in the transfer window. Timothee Pembele is expected to start as the left-back on Sunday.