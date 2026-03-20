Fode Doucoure News: Back available Sunday

Doucoure (personal) is back available for Sunday's clash against Paris FC as he wasn't mentioned in the injury report by coach Didier Digard, according to FOOT NORMAND.

Doucoure missed the last two matches due to personal issues but looks back on track after not appearing on the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup against Paris FC. The defender is now back in the mix and is expected to slot right back into his usual rotational role for the Ciel & Marine.