Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Fode Doucoure headshot

Fode Doucoure News: Joins Le Havre

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Doucoure has signed with Le Havre out of free agency, according to his new club.

Doucoure is returning to Ligue 1 after a few seasons in the lower tiers of French football, with the defender inking a two-year deal with Le Havre. He started in 20 of his 23 appearances last campaing while adding a goal, an okay display for the 24-year-old. He will hope to progress this season and work into a role, as he is taking a huge step and could take some time to find his legs with only 10 Ligue 1 appearances all time.

Fode Doucoure
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now