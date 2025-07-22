Fode Doucoure News: Joins Le Havre

Doucoure has signed with Le Havre out of free agency, according to his new club.

Doucoure is returning to Ligue 1 after a few seasons in the lower tiers of French football, with the defender inking a two-year deal with Le Havre. He started in 20 of his 23 appearances last campaing while adding a goal, an okay display for the 24-year-old. He will hope to progress this season and work into a role, as he is taking a huge step and could take some time to find his legs with only 10 Ligue 1 appearances all time.