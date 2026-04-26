Fode Doucoure News: Nearly had winning goal

Doucoure scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-4 draw against Metz.

Doucoure's goal just past an hour into the match could've been a potential winner if not for a late Metz score. The defender is likely to be needed in his third in the next match against Lille, as the team has scored 50 goals but only allowed 34 in 31 Ligue 1 games.