Fode Doucoure News: Struggles in first half

Doucoure recorded one shot (zero on goal) and five crosses (two accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Nantes.

Doucoure was actually on pace to have a decent game but was subbed off at halftime after accumulating five crosses and shot. As long as his fitness checks out, he'll be starting against PSG and will have his hands full with a side that has netted 52 goals in 23 Ligue 1 games.