Folarin Balogun Injury: Available against Nice

Balogun (shoulder) is back available for Saturday's clash with Nice, coach Adi Hutter said in the press conference, per Luke Entwistle.

Balogun is fit again after fully recovering from his shoulder injury. He scored a hat-trick while playing with the Elite Group earlier this week. He will be in the match squad for Saturday and is likely a bench option as he works toward regaining full fitness and competing for a starting spot.