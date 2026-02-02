Balogun turned in a solid performance in Saturday's clash against Rennes, registering an assist before being forced off around the hour mark with a hamstring issue. The striker is expected to undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury and whether a spell on the sidelines will be required. The American has been a locked-in starter leading the line for the Monegasques, so any absence would trigger a shakeup in the starting XI, with Mika Biereth in line to take on a bigger role.