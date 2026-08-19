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Folarin Balogun Injury: Nearing return after late preseason start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Balogun (undisclosed) could be available for Sunday's Ligue 1 opener against Le Havre or next week's Conference League playoff second leg against Gornik Zabrze, according to coach Filipe Luis. "He's just started preseason since he returned late from the World Cup with a small physical issue. He's trained again with the group and I hope he'll be back on the pitch soon because he's important for us."

Balogun's preseason has been delayed after returning late from the World Cup with the United States due to a minor physical concern, though his return to full training marks encouraging progress. Monaco will need to weigh his readiness carefully given how little preparation time he's had compared to his teammates. Balogun is expected to be worked back in gradually once he's fully available, with Mika Biereth in line to lead the attack if Balogun ends up missing either match. His return would give new coach Filipe Luis another attacking option as the season begins.

Folarin Balogun
Monaco
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