Folarin Balogun News: Brilliant chip seals victory

Balogun scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Marseille.

Balogun buried Monaco's second goal in the 74th minute of Sunday's 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Marseille, pouncing on Benjamin Pavard's sliced clearance before blowing past Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley and lifting an audacious chip over Geronimo Rulli from a razor-tight angle that kissed the far post, making him the first Monaco player to score in six straight Ligue 1 matches since Wissam Ben Yedder in 2019. Balogun's finish is absolutely going to be in the mix for goal of the season, and he is now up to 10 goals in 24 Ligue 1 appearances this season, his best total since the 2022/23 campaign with Reims.