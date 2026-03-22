Folarin Balogun headshot

Folarin Balogun News: Converts from the spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Balogun scored one goal to go with seven shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Lyon.

Balogun put up seven shots but he needed to go to the penalty spot to get a goal. The young forward will likely need to keep up this volume if he wants to score against Marseille, a team which has only given up 35 goals in 27 Ligue 1 contests.

Folarin Balogun
Monaco
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