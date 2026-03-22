Folarin Balogun News: Converts from the spot

Balogun scored one goal to go with seven shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Lyon.

Balogun put up seven shots but he needed to go to the penalty spot to get a goal. The young forward will likely need to keep up this volume if he wants to score against Marseille, a team which has only given up 35 goals in 27 Ligue 1 contests.