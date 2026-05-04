Folarin Balogun News: Curling finish in win
Balogun scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Metz.
Balgoun's strike into the far corner of the net Saturday leveled the fixture at one before Monaco would pull away for a 2-1 win over Metz. The goal is a continuation of the veteran striker's extraordinary fun of form during which he's scored 11 goals and assisted once across his last 12 appearances (12 starts) in all competitions. Balgoun has played the full 90 minutes twice across his last 10 appearances (10 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Folarin Balogun See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final5 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics26 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List41 days ago
-
Football Predictions
CONCACAF Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for USA vs. JamaicaMarch 21, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Folarin Balogun See More