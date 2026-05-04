Folarin Balogun News: Curling finish in win

Balogun scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Metz.

Balgoun's strike into the far corner of the net Saturday leveled the fixture at one before Monaco would pull away for a 2-1 win over Metz. The goal is a continuation of the veteran striker's extraordinary fun of form during which he's scored 11 goals and assisted once across his last 12 appearances (12 starts) in all competitions. Balgoun has played the full 90 minutes twice across his last 10 appearances (10 starts).