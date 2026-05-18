Folarin Balogun News: Five shots in finale
Balogun had five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 5-4 defeat to Strasbourg.
Balogun tried his very best to get involved in Sunday's nine-goal thriller, but none of his five shots found the back of the net. It was still a very productive season for the striker as he scored 13 goals and recorded four assists in 30 appearances (26 starts) in Ligue 1. He now heads into the World Cup with the United States where there's a good chance he will lead the attack on home soil.
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