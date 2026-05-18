Folarin Balogun headshot

Folarin Balogun News: Five shots in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Balogun had five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 5-4 defeat to Strasbourg.

Balogun tried his very best to get involved in Sunday's nine-goal thriller, but none of his five shots found the back of the net. It was still a very productive season for the striker as he scored 13 goals and recorded four assists in 30 appearances (26 starts) in Ligue 1. He now heads into the World Cup with the United States where there's a good chance he will lead the attack on home soil.

Folarin Balogun
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Folarin Balogun See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Folarin Balogun See More
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
SOC
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
Author Image
Paulina Vairo
19 days ago
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
40 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
55 days ago
CONCACAF Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for USA vs. Jamaica
SOC
CONCACAF Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for USA vs. Jamaica
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
March 21, 2024