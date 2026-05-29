Folarin Balogun News: Likely to lead attacking line

Balogun should lead the attacking line for the USMNT in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While there's a scenario in which Christian Pulisic might be deployed as a False 9 in a 4-3-3, conventional wisdom would suggest Balogun should be the striker. The AS Monaco star notched 18 goals and four assists across 40 appearances (36 starts) between the UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1 in 2025/26. The USMNT pool doesn't have any other player on the roster scoring goals at this rate and at this level, meaning Balogun is an easy choice to lead the line ahead of other available options such as Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright.