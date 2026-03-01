Folarin Balogun News: Logs another goal

Balogun scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Angers.

The back end of February saw Balogun get back into top form, getting goals in back-to-back games. He had been on a cold streak, with no goals in more than three months, across the winter but will look to establish better consistency as Monaco's team prepares for its March schedule.