Folarin Balogun News: Logs another goal
Balogun scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Angers.
The back end of February saw Balogun get back into top form, getting goals in back-to-back games. He had been on a cold streak, with no goals in more than three months, across the winter but will look to establish better consistency as Monaco's team prepares for its March schedule.
