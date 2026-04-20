Folarin Balogun News: Nets equalizer on Sunday
Balogun scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus AJ Auxerre.
Balogun smartly converted a spot-kick to equalize in the 59th minute. He won the penalty himself and also won two duels. Currently on a hot streak, he has scored in each of his last eight appearances, bringing his total to 12 goals for the campaign. He will be looking to finish the season on a strong note.
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