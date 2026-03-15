Folarin Balogun headshot

Folarin Balogun News: Opener sets tone

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Balogun scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win over Brest.

Balogun fired Monaco in front in the 19th minute of Saturday's clash against the Ti-Zefs, calmly finishing the move created by Lamine Camara. The early strike gave Monaco immediate control of the match and forced Brest to chase the game against a side already comfortable on the ball. He led the line with authority and continued his brilliant run of form, now tallying six goals and one assist over his last six appearances across all competitions for the Diagonale.

Folarin Balogun
Monaco
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