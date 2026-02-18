Folarin Balogun News: Scores brace

Balogun scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Balogun scored a brace in Tuesday's match against Paris Saint-Germain, first opening the scoring with a header off a well-delivered cross from Aleksandr Golovin, then adding a second with a low finish following a good pass from Maghnes Akliouche. The American snapped a nine-game goal drought and now has nine goals and three assists across 27 appearances in all competitions this season.