Folarin Balogun News: Scores brace
Balogun scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.
Balogun scored a brace in Tuesday's match against Paris Saint-Germain, first opening the scoring with a header off a well-delivered cross from Aleksandr Golovin, then adding a second with a low finish following a good pass from Maghnes Akliouche. The American snapped a nine-game goal drought and now has nine goals and three assists across 27 appearances in all competitions this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Folarin Balogun See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Folarin Balogun See More