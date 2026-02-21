Folarin Balogun headshot

Folarin Balogun News: Scores on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Balogun scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Lens.

Balogun netted in the 62nd minute assisted by Mamadou Coulibaly. Balogun recorded nine passes and also made a clearance. He has has now netted in back-to-back games including a brace against PSG in the Champions League.

Folarin Balogun
Monaco
More Stats & News
