Folarin Balogun News: Scores on Saturday
Balogun scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Lens.
Balogun netted in the 62nd minute assisted by Mamadou Coulibaly. Balogun recorded nine passes and also made a clearance. He has has now netted in back-to-back games including a brace against PSG in the Champions League.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Folarin Balogun See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Folarin Balogun See More