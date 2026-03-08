Folarin Balogun headshot

Folarin Balogun News: Scores Once, Adds Assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Balogun scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Balogun delivered a strong performance against Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, first providing an assist for Maghnes Akliouche on the opening goal after a turnover from Warren Zaire-Emery, then scoring himself with a deflected strike from outside the box. The American is in excellent form at the moment, having recorded five goals and one assist over his last five matches across all competitions.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Folarin Balogun
