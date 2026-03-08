Folarin Balogun News: Scores Once, Adds Assist
Balogun scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.
Balogun delivered a strong performance against Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, first providing an assist for Maghnes Akliouche on the opening goal after a turnover from Warren Zaire-Emery, then scoring himself with a deflected strike from outside the box. The American is in excellent form at the moment, having recorded five goals and one assist over his last five matches across all competitions.
