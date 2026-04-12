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Folarin Balogun News: Scores one goal in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Balogun scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 4-1 loss to Paris FC.

Balogun scored in the 36th minute of Friday s 4-1 loss to Paris FC, finishing clinically inside the box after a through ball from Aladji Bamba, though he could have added more after missing several clear chances while attempting five shots. The forward remains in outstanding form, having now scored in six straight Ligue 1 matches, continuing to lead the line with consistent attacking output.

Folarin Balogun
Monaco
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