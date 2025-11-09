Balogun scored his third goal in the last four games across all competitions, being in excellent form, but saw his outing end before the break on Saturday against Lens after a controversial foul from the American was considered a red card by the referee. The foul could have received no booking at all, which suggests the league won't add an additional game of suspension. Balogun will for sure miss the game against Rennes after the break on Nov. 22 and should be back available for the clash against PSG on Nov. 29.