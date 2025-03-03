Forster Ajago News: Cool finish ices match

Ajago scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Ajago made the most of his opportunities Saturday, scoring his first career MLS goal and Real Salt Lake's second goal of the match after entering the fray for just the final 22 minutes of the 2-0 victory over Seattle. Ajago found himself on the substitute's bench after not attempting a single shot over a 68 minute starting appearance in Salt Lake's opening match of the season. After making just 12 appearances (three starts) for Nashville SC during the 2024 MLS season, Ajago will look to showcase his meddle for Salt Lake in 2025.