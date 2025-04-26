Forster Ajago News: Joins Lexington SC on loan

Ajago has joined Lexington SC on loan from Real Salt Lake for the remainder of the 2025 season, his parent club announced.

Ajago scored twice for Real Salt Lake earlier this season against Herediano and Seattle and logged eight appearances across all competitions. He also played for Real Monarchs, starting in matches against Town FC and LAFC2. Last season, Ajago scored two goals in 15 appearances for Nashville SC and added seven goals in 12 games for Huntsville City. He is joining Lexington SC with the aim to increase his playing time and gain experience.