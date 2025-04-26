Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Forster Ajago headshot

Forster Ajago News: Joins Lexington SC on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Ajago has joined Lexington SC on loan from Real Salt Lake for the remainder of the 2025 season, his parent club announced.

Ajago scored twice for Real Salt Lake earlier this season against Herediano and Seattle and logged eight appearances across all competitions. He also played for Real Monarchs, starting in matches against Town FC and LAFC2. Last season, Ajago scored two goals in 15 appearances for Nashville SC and added seven goals in 12 games for Huntsville City. He is joining Lexington SC with the aim to increase his playing time and gain experience.

Forster Ajago
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now