Fotis Ioannidis Injury: Doubtful vs. Bodo Glimt

Ioannidis (knee) is day-to-day moving forward, according to manager Rui Borges. "It's still very much a day-to-day thing and we have to see how he feels."

Borges revealed Ioannidis' status before Tuesday's Taca de Portugal matchup against Porto, but the Greek forward wasn't included in the squad. It remains to be seen if he'll play against Braga on Saturday, but if he doesn't, that means he should also be considered doubtful for Wednesday.