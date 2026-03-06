Fotis Ioannidis Injury: Remains out, doubtful against Glimt

Ioannidis (knee) is still not an option for Saturday's clash against Braga, according to coach Rui Borges, per Noticiasaominuto. "For now, he is ruled out for tomorrow's game."

Ioannidis will not be an option for Sporting CP in Saturday's clash against Braga and therefore remains a doubt heading into Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Glimt. That said, the striker has mostly operated as a bench piece for the Sportinguistas in the competition this season, so a potential absence should not shake up the starting XI.