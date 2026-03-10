Fotis Ioannidis Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Ioannidis (knee) won't be an option for Wednesday's Champions League showdown against Bodo/Glimt, according to Record.

Ioannidis is still dealing with a knee issue and didn't make the trip with the squad for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Bodo/Glimt. The striker will aim to bounce back in time for next week's second leg, though his absence isn't expected to shake up the starting XI, as he's mostly been used off the bench for the Sportinguistas in this season's UCL campaign.