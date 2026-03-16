Fotis Ioannidis Injury: Still in recovery

Ioannidis (knee) is still in recovery and remains out for the time being, according to Record.

Ioannidis is still working his way back from a knee injury and remains unavailable for the time being for the Sportinguistas. The striker does not have a clear timetable for his return yet, but his absence is not expected to significantly impact the starting XI. He has mostly been used as a bench option for the Portuguese side throughout this campaign.