Fotis Ioannidis Injury: Still in recovery
Ioannidis (knee) is still in recovery and remains out for the time being, according to Record.
Ioannidis is still working his way back from a knee injury and remains unavailable for the time being for the Sportinguistas. The striker does not have a clear timetable for his return yet, but his absence is not expected to significantly impact the starting XI. He has mostly been used as a bench option for the Portuguese side throughout this campaign.
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